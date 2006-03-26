Strong initial data on Generex' Oral-lyn

Canada's Generex Biotechnology has reported positive preliminary results from a long-term (six month) clinical trial of Oral-lyn, its proprietary oral insulin spray product, in juvenile patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus.

The trial's investigators concluded that, during the first 10 weeks of this ongoing six-month trial, replacement of subcutaneous injections of regular insulin by Oral-lyn at lunchtime was associated with overall adequate glycemic control and similar fructosamine and glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) concentrations.