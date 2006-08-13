Strong menopause data for Remifinim

A recent study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine concluded that, while "alternative and complementary therapies are generally ineffective for treating menopause-related symptoms," Remifemin, a herbal prepration of the black cohosh root, elicited clear symptomatic relief.
The July 24 review article was welcomed by USA-based Enzymatic Therapy, a provider of therapeutic-dosage natural medicines and nutritional supplements. Remifemin is its proprietary, standardized extract (uniform dosage) of pure black cohosh root called RemiSure, which it claims is the most obstetrician/gynecologist-recommended non-prescription brand of menopause treatment.
The clinical reviewers wrote that "a single large trial showed a benefit for vasomotor symptoms with the black cohosh Remifemin," which is "consistent with older German studies," adding that results from two studies "were confounded by concurrent use of tamoxifen, known to exacerbate hot flashes," while another used a "more unusual (research) preparation, BN01055."
