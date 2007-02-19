Strong Ph I/II data for Osiris' Chondrogen

The USA's Osiris Therapeutics has reported strong six-month interim results from an evaluation of its stem-cell product Chondrogen for the regeneration of meniscus in the knee. A total of 55 patients were treated in the Phase I/II, double-blind study evaluating the safety and exploratory effectiveness of the agent, a preparation of adult stem cells formulated for direct injection into the knee.

At the six-month time point, Chrondrogen met its primary endpoint, demonstrating product safety. The trial did not show that Chrondrogen resulted in a statistically significant increase in the volume of meniscus as compared to placebo; however, an improvement in baseline cartilage and joint condition was noted in patients treated with the stem cell drug that was not seen in those who received placebo. The data were presented at the Stem Cell Summit held in San Diego, USA, on February 13.