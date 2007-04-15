Wednesday 29 January 2025

Strong Ph II data for Helix' topical INF-alpha-2b

15 April 2007

Canadian drugmaker Helix BioPharma has reported positive results from a Phase II study of its topical interferon alpha-2b in women with human papilloma virus-induced low-grade cervical lesions. The trial showed a clinically-efficacious response to treatment in nearly half of treated patients and also demonstrated an excellent safety profile, with no significant local intolerance or drug-related serious adverse event observations, the firm noted.

A total of 41 women with cytologically-confirmed, HPV-induced low-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (LSIL) of the cervix were studied across four sites in Germany. 46.7% of the women in the treated per protocol population had their abnormal Pap smears revert to normal during the 12-week period, compared with only 15.8% of the untreated women. Of these women, one treated patient's LSIL cytology returned following the end of treatment, which suggests that a longer dosing regimen may be advisable in future studies, Helix noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Kailera snags Lilly’s Zepbound brand leader
Pharmaceutical
Kailera snags Lilly’s Zepbound brand leader
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
ITM achieves milestone radiopharm Phase III triumph
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lantheus rides radiopharma wave with $1 billion deal
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA appoints acting Commissioner as lawmakers mull Trump pick
28 January 2025
Biotechnology
Sage rejects Biogen’s unsolicited bid, but open to other offers
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neurocrine revamps osavampator deal with Takeda
28 January 2025
Biotechnology
Three biotechs go public as IPO momentum increases
28 January 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage company developing treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze