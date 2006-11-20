Strong Ph II data on S-P's golimumab

One-year data presented at the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting, held in Washington DC, showed sustained improvement in the signs and symptoms of moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis with US drug major Schering-Plough's golimumab.
Nearly 75% of patients in the trial receiving golimumab (CNTO 148) and methotrexate experienced at least 20% improvement in arthritis symptoms (ACR 20) at week-52, according to new findings presented from a double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase II study. Investigators also reported that more than one-third of patients treated with the two drugs achieved remission at one year, as evaluated by Disease Activity Score 28.
Golimumab, which was co-developed with the USA's Centocor, is a next-generation, fully-human anti-tumor necrosis alpha monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes both soluble and membrane-bound forms of the inflammatory molecule.
