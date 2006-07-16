Strong Ph III data for Indevus' Sanctura XR

US drugmaker Indevus Pharmaceuticals says that Sanctura XR (trospium Cl), the once-daily formulation of its currently-marketed overactive bladder drug, met the primary endpoints in the second of two Phase III trials. According to the firm, the anticholinergic reduced the frequency of urination and the number of urge incontinence episodes.
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial also achieved all of its key secondary endpoints, including an increase in void volume and a reduction in the severity of urgency, a defining symptom of OAB. Glenn Cooper, Indevus' chief executive, stated that, in the two Phase III trials, Sanctura XR has set a "new tolerability benchmark for oral drugs in the treatment of OAB," with an overall dry mouth incidence of 10.7%.
