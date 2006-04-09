Strong results for Avalon's drug and biomarker at AACR

Avalon Pharmaceuticals, a US small-molecule biopharmaceutical company, has reported strong data derived from its large-scale gene analysis platform, AvalonRx, which it employed across a panel of cancer cell lines and normal human peripheral blood mononuclear cells, to identify biomarkers of response as well as markers for identifying patient populations that may respond to therapy.
The findings were presented at the 97th annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held in Washington, DC, together with encouraging results on its lead clinical candidate AVN944, which were used to validate the utility of these biomarkers by analyzing its effects in primary tumor isolates from leukemia patients, the firm stated.
