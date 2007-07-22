Study establishes MTD of Prolarix in liver cancer

UK-based biopharmaceutical firm Protherics says it has determined the maximum tolerated dose of its developmental liver cancer treatment Prolarix. The MTD is derived from an ongoing study conducted by the charitable organization Cancer Research UK.

The drug, which combines the prodrug tretazicar and the co-substrate caricotamide, has been administered to 23 patients so far, all of whom have demonstrated prodrug activation. While the dose of caricotamide was fixed early in the study, escalating dosages of tretazicar were provided until the MTD was established. Full data are expected in the first half of 2008.