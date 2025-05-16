Friday 16 May 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Stylus Medicine

An American biotech company developing in vivo genetic medicines.

Stylus Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on developing in vivo genetic medicines. The company employs engineered recombinases and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems to enable precise, non-viral genome integration of therapeutic payloads.

Stylus's platform aims to address limitations of ex vivo cell therapies by facilitating durable and scalable in vivo cell engineering. The initial therapeutic focus is on in vivo CAR-T therapies, with potential applications extending to oncology, autoimmune, and genetic diseases. 

In May 2025, Stylus emerged from stealth with $85 million in financing, comprising a $40 million Series A round and a $45 million Series A extension. Investors include RA Capital Management, Khosla Ventures, Chugai Venture Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

The leadership team is led by CEO Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., formerly of BlueRock Therapeutics and Ensoma, and CSO Jason Fontenot, Ph.D., previously of Sangamo Therapeutics and Juno Therapeutics. Stylus plans to utilize the funding to advance its platform and therapeutic programs toward clinical development.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Stylus Medicine News

Stylus Medicine launches with big pharma funding
14 May 2025
More Stylus Medicine news >


Today's issue

METiS Pharmaceuticals eyes $200 million IPO
Pharmaceutical
METiS Pharmaceuticals eyes $200 million IPO
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
ICON holds lead as most active CRO, GlobalData finds
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neurocrine reports progress for CAH drug as Voyager partnership shifts
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
Therini Bio raises additional $39 million Series A financing
16 May 2025
Biosimilars
Record-breaking FDA biosimilar approvals to create opportunities
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
Pathos’ $365 million Series D shows faith in AI-driven drug discovery
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
Regeneron prevails over Amgen in antitrust lawsuit
16 May 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze