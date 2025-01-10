Friday 10 January 2025

Sunbird Bio

A biotech company developing proprietary blood-based technologies to improve diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders and early-stage cancer.

Sunbird's technologies uniquely detect the property and activity of proteins to empower researchers and clinicians with actionable information that is not available or accessible from current tests. 

The company's APEX technology is the first platform that has demonstrated the ability to directly detect – with a simple blood draw – the disease-specific proteins that aggregate and signal the presence of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders. These include amyloid beta (Aβ), tau, alpha synuclein (α-synuclein), TDP43, and other protein and non-protein biomarkers. 

Sunbird Bio names industry vet, Richard Batrla, as CMO
9 January 2025
