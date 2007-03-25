Sunesis Pharma says SNS-314 has broad anti-tumor activity

California, USA-based Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has presented non-clinical data on its development-stage compound, SNS-314, at two leading scientific meetings focused on targeted anticancer medicines, showing that, in vitro and in vivo studies demonstrate that the compound is a selective inhibitor of Aurora kinases with consistently potent anti-tumor activity across a number of cancer types.
"Based on the data presented at Targeted Anticancer Therapies 2007 and the Keystone Symposia Molecular Targets for Cancer meetings, we believe that SNS-314 has a compelling preclinical profile and merits full clinical development. In diverse xenograft models, this anticancer agent demonstrates good activity that is linked to mechanistic markers of Aurora inhibition," said Daniel Adelman, senior vice president, R&D, at Sunesis. "The results reported from our non-clinical studies of SNS-314 are impressive, and we are looking forward to starting the Phase I dose-escalating clinical study of SNS-314 in patients with advanced solid tumors in the second quarter. In this trial, patients will receive three weekly doses of SNS-314 in a four-week dosing regimen," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze