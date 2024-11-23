Surge In Exports At Egis In First Quarter

The Hungarian pharmaceutical company Egis recorded gross profit of 1.8billion forint ($10.1 million) in the first three months of 1997, on net sales of 6.9 billion forint.
Exports were 3.4 billion forint, an increase of 62.8% on the 1996 first quarter. Expressed in dollar terms, the rise was 35%. The growth was attributed to an increase of over 50% in exports to the Commonwealth of Independent States in dollar terms, and the introduction of Tensiomin (captopril) in the UK.
Domestic sales, in contrast, fell by 13.3%. This could have been due to drug wholesalers accumulating large stocks of drugs last year in expectation of a sharp increase in prices in the first three months of 1997, reports MTI Econews.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze