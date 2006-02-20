Survey highlights backing from UK doctors for NHS IT program

Doctors.net.uk, the doctors' professional network, has released the results of the largest ever poll into UK clinicians' attitude to the L6.0 billion ($10.45 billion) national program to provide the National Health Service with modern, effective information technology systems, known as the National Program for IT. The poll of both general practitioners and hospital specialists was conducted between February 3 and 9, 2006, with 2,200 doctors contributing.

In contrast to a number of previous smaller surveys, the Doctors.net.uk poll reveals broad support from the medical profession for the aims of Connecting for Health, and highlights the benefits the national program will realize once communication and engaging with doctors becomes a major part of the project.

When asked why he thought doctors were now supportive of the National Program, Neil Bacon, chief executive of Doctors.net.uk and an NHS clinician, commented: "many of the previous surveys have been conducted amongst small groups of doctors, and often asking the same people. This is the first time doctors of all seniorities and all specialties have been polled and shows the huge need amongst professionals for effective, modern tools to help them deliver the very best - and safest - health care."