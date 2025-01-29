A biotech company developing novel T cell therapies to achieve long-term remission in patients with advanced solid cancers.

The company was founded by Professor John Campbell, a renowned T cell therapy manufacturing expert and immunologist, and Delin Ventures, a specialist life sciences investor.

Swarm's Swarm-T platform leverages immune system priming with proprietary ex vivo cell processing to generate unprecedented, large numbers of T cells with desired phenotypes to home, infiltrate and kill cancer cells. Swarm Oncology expects to advance its first therapeutic candidate into clinical trials sometime in 2025/26.