Swiss Franc Hits Ciba's 9-Month Sales

In the first nine months of 1994, Ciba of Switzerland's sales were 16.6 billion Swiss francs ($12.9 billion), down 3% in Swiss franc terms but ahead 3% in local currencies.
The company said that the third-quarter performance was consistent with that of the first half-year. However, due to the weakening of almost all important currencies against the Swiss franc, the sales were down.
The health care sector achieved nine-month sales of 6.4 billion francs, down 4%, but with 1% growth when expressed in local currency terms.
