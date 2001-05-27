Swiss health insurance reform plans slammed

The Swiss Federal Upper House's recommendations for reform of the healthinsurance system lack courage, says the Permanent Commission for Social Security and Health, the SGK. The House's draft would require the health funds and cantonal authorities to share the costs of essential treatment in hospitals, and the funds to offer a restricted choice of doctor.

However, the SGK has produced a solid package of proposals, says its president Christine Beerli, and these will now be discussed with the health directors' conference and the health insurers before coming back to the full commission in July.