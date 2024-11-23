Swiss Pharma Market Sees Modest 4.4% Growth

In Switzerland last year, the retail value of the pharmaceutical marketwas estimated at 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.87 billion). This is up 4.4% on the previous year, but in unit terms sales dropped by 0.1%, according to a study of the market in the annual report of Swiss drug wholesaler, manufacturer and distributor Galenica Holdings.

By value, the market is made up of 2.31 billion francs, or 65%, prescription drugs sales and 1.24 billion francs, or 35%, non-prescription medicines. In terms of units, however, prescription drugs took up 33.7% and non-prescription products 66.3% of total turnover.

Quoting a recent local study, Galenica notes that there are large differences in medicines consumption between the western and eastern regions of Switzerland, based largely on regional structures and habits. In the French-speaking parts of the country, for example, per capita consumption is 430 francs a year, compared with 290 francs in the rest of the country.