Tuesday 17 June 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

SynaptixBio

A UK-based biotech company developing therapies for TUBB4A-related leukodystrophies, a group of rare neurodegenerative disorders affecting the central nervous system, primarily in children.

The company's lead candidate, SB H-19642, is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed to silence the mutated TUBB4A gene responsible for producing toxic proteins in Hypomyelination with Atrophy of the Basal ganglia and Cerebellum (H-ABC), the most severe form of the disease. 

SynaptixBio operates a virtual business model, outsourcing research and development activities to global partners. The company has collaborated with Evotec for the identification and development of its ASO candidate and has a sponsored research agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), granting exclusive rights to commercialize CHOP's intellectual property related to TUBB4A leukodystrophy treatments. 

SynaptixBio has received multiple designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for its H-ABC program. These designations may facilitate expedited development and review processes. 

The company has secured funding to advance its programs, including a £2 million BioMedical Catalyst grant from Innovate UK to support first-in-human clinical trials of SB H-19642. This follows earlier funding rounds totaling £13.2 million from private investors.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest SynaptixBio News

SynaptixBio sees ‘hugely significant’ milestone with selection of candidate drug
10 June 2025
Uwe Meya named SynaptixBio CMO
23 May 2024
SynaptixBio launched with singular focus
14 October 2021
More SynaptixBio news >


Today's issue

Bowel cancer drug resistance clues uncovered
Biotechnology
Bowel cancer drug resistance clues uncovered
16 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
Supernus’ $795 million bid sufficient for Sage
16 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
EC approves Averoa’s Xoanacyl for CKD
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Further Elevidys death prompts Sarepta and Roche action
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Roche to advance PD candidate prasinezumab into Phase III
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Anne Wojcicki overcomes Regeneron in 23andMe assets battle
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Solu Therapeutics appoints new COO
16 June 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze