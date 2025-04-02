Wednesday 2 April 2025

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing SYNC-T, an in situ personalized immunotherapy platform optimized for solid tumor cancers.

​Syncromune is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing SYNC-T, an in situ personalized immunotherapy platform designed to treat metastatic solid tumor cancers. The SYNC-T therapy combines partial tumor oncolysis with a multi-target biologic drug, aiming to synchronize the release of tumor antigens with the activation of immune cells directly within the tumor microenvironment. This approach seeks to enhance the body's immune response against cancer while minimizing systemic exposure. ​

In March 2025, Syncromune appointed Zhihong Li, Ph.D., as Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer to lead the company's global regulatory strategy for its oncology immunotherapies.

Syncromune's lead candidates, SV-101 and SV-102, are undergoing Phase I clinical trials as of Q2 2025. These therapies are part of the company's broader mission to develop innovative immunotherapies that achieve high response rates and potentially improved survival outcomes for patients with metastatic solid tumors.

