Synercid And Listeriosis

Rhone-Poulenc's Synercid (RP 59500), a mixture of two semi-synthetic streptogramins with a synergistic mode of action, has shown a high in vitro and in vivo activity against several Listeria strains, according to a study presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Vienna, Austria last week.

The researchers found that Synercid was at least as effective as erythromycin in a mouse model of listeriosis, and suggest that it may be useful as a candidate substance for the treatment of listeriosis in humans when therapy with ampicillin and gentamicin is not feasible.

Synercid has also shown itself to be effective against a range of Gram-positive organisms, particularly methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pneumoniae, as well as many other beta lactam-resistant organisms. Resistance rates are also thought to be very low with the drug, and R-P considers that it may become a first-line therapy for severe infections in the hospital environment. The drug is currently in Phase I studies as an injectable. Further back in development, R-P also has an oral streptogramin, RP 61360, which should have broader indications especially in community-acquired infections and as follow-up therapy in bacteremia, endocarditis and bone/joint infections.