Company Overview

The company leverages highly multiplexed pathway activity screens and patient-derived human disease models to understand complex disease pathways. Systasy’s technology enables insights across the drug discovery pipeline, from the identification of novel targets and combinatorial drug screening to patient stratification. In addition, the company offers viral tropism profiling for gene therapy development.

In July 2024, Systasy announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical for identifying new therapeutic targets for neurological disorders. Under the terms of the agreement, Ono will have worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize any pharmaceutical products that Ono will generate using identified therapeutic targets, disease models and assays from the collaboration. As part of the agreement, Systasy Bioscience will receive research fees and success-based milestone payments from Ono.