Friday 22 November 2024

Taisho signs deal with Arena Pharma

3 April 2001

Taisho of Japan has entered into a G protein-coupled receptor researchcollaboration with Arena Pharmaceuticals of the USA, which will ultimately focus on the application of the latter firm's CART technology to the receptor. The companies said that, "due to the highly competitive subject matter of the research," the name of the endogenous ligand (which has been identified) has not been revealed. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jack Lief, Arena's chief executive, said that the company currently has about half of all human GPCRs at its disposal, therefore the firm believes "that the odds favor finding a GPCR that binds with Taisho's endogenous ligand with the receptors that we have in-house." This latest deal with Arena is Taisho's 11th joint-research alliance, and the firms have collaborated on two previous occasions.

