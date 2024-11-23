Taiwan Firm In Major Drug Sector Expansion

Taiwan's largest food producer, President Enterprises Corp, is to invest $32.5 million with partners in a 32.5% stake in a pharmaceutical manufacturing venture as part of PEC's strategy of expanding its drugmaking sector.

The Taiwan government will invest $37.5 million and hold a 37.5% stake in the company (which has not yet been assigned a name), according to PEC spokesman Yang Yupao. And Scion Pharm International, a new US company founded by former executives of Syntex Corp, will invest $30 million and hold the balance of the shares.

The partners will establish a $200 million drug manufacturing plant in Taiwan, probably located in an industrial park near the headquarters of PEC in Taiwan.