Taiwan Pharma Industry Must Adapt To Changes

Taiwan's pharmaceutical industry has been steadily developing andincreasing its market share, but the industry is now reaching a new development and marketing stage, according to local experts. Traditionally oriented to the domestic market, it must now face strong international competition.

The total value of pharmaceutical exports from Taiwan was nearly $95 million in 1996, up 23% on 1995 but, according to Customs Department statistics, the value of pharmaceutical imports that same year was $810 million, a rise of over 18% on the previous year.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Trade, the imbalance can be attributed to several factors, among them being that: