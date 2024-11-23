Taiwan's Drugs Bill Tops $1.8 Billion For 1996

For 1996, Taiwan's National Bureau of Health insurance unit spent someNT$57.6 billion ($1.84 billion) on drugs consumed in the country, which reflects per capita consumption of medicines at NT$2,000 last year.
NBH statistics (produced in cooperation with the pharmaceutical industry) indicate that the most used products were gastrointestinal medicines and vitamins, accounting for NT$10.7 billion, with antibiotics at NT$7.5 billion and cardiovascular drugs at NT$6.7 billion. The figures, quoted in The China Post, also note that last year's consumption of blood-related medicines rose 26% over 1995, while the consumption of central nervous system drugs increased 22%.
