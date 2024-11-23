Saturday 23 November 2024

Takeda, Meiji Link For Drug Production In Indonesia

3 September 1997

In a move to increase efficiency in light of problems with its domesticdrug market - resulting from the Japanese government reforms of the health care insurance system, Takeda Chemicals is stopping domestic production of five penicillin-based antibiotics. These will now be made in Indonesia by Meiji Seika Knisha's subsidiary, P T Meiji Indonesian Pharmaceutical Industries.

Takeda has already applied for approval to import lilacillin, melysin, amolin, solcillin and vasicillin into Japan, according to Japan Chemical Week. Sales of the five products were described as doing well in Asian markets.

Reportedly, Takeda took the decision because it was required to make penicillin and cephalosporin antibiotics at different plants as stipulated under Good Manufacturing Practices rules. The move is also said to be part of the firm's restructuring plan to improve production and investment efficiency.

