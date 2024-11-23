Takeda, Meiji Link For Drug Production In Indonesia

In a move to increase efficiency in light of problems with its domesticdrug market - resulting from the Japanese government reforms of the health care insurance system, Takeda Chemicals is stopping domestic production of five penicillin-based antibiotics. These will now be made in Indonesia by Meiji Seika Knisha's subsidiary, P T Meiji Indonesian Pharmaceutical Industries.
Takeda has already applied for approval to import lilacillin, melysin, amolin, solcillin and vasicillin into Japan, according to Japan Chemical Week. Sales of the five products were described as doing well in Asian markets.
Reportedly, Takeda took the decision because it was required to make penicillin and cephalosporin antibiotics at different plants as stipulated under Good Manufacturing Practices rules. The move is also said to be part of the firm's restructuring plan to improve production and investment efficiency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze