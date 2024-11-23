Takeda To Set Up Subsidiary In The UK

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Takeda intends to establish a subsidiary inthe UK as part of its plans to expand it global operations. The company already has subsidiaries in Germany, France and Italy, as well as the Takeda Europe R&D Center, which has offices in Frankfurt and London.

Takeda currently has two products available in the UK; Zoton (lansoprazole), a gastrointestinal agent, and Prostap SR (leuprorelin acetate), an anticancer therapy, both of which are available through the firm's licensee, Wyeth Laboratories. Takeda says it will bring a pipeline of new products to the UK, led by its angiotensin II antagonist, candesartan celexetil, for the treatment of hypertension.