Tanzania "seeking cheap HIV/AIDS drugs"

The Tanzanian Ministry of Health says it is negotiating with variousmanufacturers of antiretroviral HIV/AIDS drugs which have been proven to be effective and can be afforded by the majority of the country's people, according to Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye.

The firms in discussions with the Ministry are believed to be Indian, say local reports, which note that this government undertaking is in line with the agreement reached at the African Summit on HIV/AIDS, held at Abuja, Nigeria, earlier this year (Marketletter May 7).