Tanzania "seeking cheap HIV/AIDS drugs"

The Tanzanian Ministry of Health says it is negotiating with variousmanufacturers of antiretroviral HIV/AIDS drugs which have been proven to be effective and can be afforded by the majority of the country's people, according to Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye.
The firms in discussions with the Ministry are believed to be Indian, say local reports, which note that this government undertaking is in line with the agreement reached at the African Summit on HIV/AIDS, held at Abuja, Nigeria, earlier this year (Marketletter May 7).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze