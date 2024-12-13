Taxotere Outperforms Standard Drugs In Breast Cancer

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Taxotere (docetaxel) has become the first drug tooutperform doxorubicin in the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to the results of a Phase III trial reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Denver (see also Marketletter May 26).
Doxorubicin is the standard first-line chemotherapeutic treatment for breast cancer. Stephen Chan of City Hospital Breast Clinic in Nottingham, UK, who was one of the trialists, reported that patients who received Taxotere showed a 50% better overall response rate when compared with the doxorubicin group (47.2% versus 31.5%).
326 treatment-naive patients were enrolled into the Phase III study, and randomized to receive either Taxotere (100mg/m2) in a one-hour infusion every three weeks, or doxorubicin (75mg/m2) in a short infusion every three weeks. A breakdown of the response data is given below:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze