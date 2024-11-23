Taxotere "Superior To Adriamycin"

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Taxotere (docetaxel) is the first agent to havedemonstrated superior anticancer activity compared to doxorubicin (Adriamycin), which is considered to be the most effective first-line monotherapy for breast cancer, according to the results of a Phase III study presented at the 20th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
326 women who had previously received therapy with alkylating agents were enrolled in the trial. Patients who received docetaxel exhibited a 50% better overall response rate than patients who were treated with doxorubicin (48% in the docetaxel group against 33% in the doxorubicin group). Approximately 41% of the docetaxel patients had a partial response and 7% had a complete response. In the doxorubicin group, 29% had a partial response and 4% had a complete response.
In patients who had failed on at least one previous alkylating agent, more patients receiving docetaxel responded to therapy (47% vs 24%). The situation was the same for those patients with liver metastases (54% vs 27%). Docetaxel receivers also demonstrated a significantly-faster onset of response (12 weeks vs 23 weeks) and had an extended time to disease progression (26 weeks vs 21 weeks), although this was not significant.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze