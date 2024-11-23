Tazarotene - 1st Effective Topical Retinoid For Psoriasis?

Allergan's roll-out of Zorac (tazarotene), its new topical retinoid formild-to-moderate psoriasis continues, with the latest introduction occurring in the UK. The product has already been launched in the USA, Canada and Germany and is approved for marketing in Ireland (with a launch scheduled shortly). It is indicated for patients aged over 12 with less than 20% body involvement.

To mark the launch, Allergan sponsored a symposium at the 6th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in Dublin, Ireland, earlier this month to discuss the place of tazarotene in the management of patients with psoriasis. Ronald Marks, of the University of Wales College of Medicine in Cardiff, told the symposium that to date, there has been a deficiency in topical therapies for psoriasis. Current options have the disadvantages of a lack of short-term efficacy, an inability to provide relief from symptoms in the long-term (particularly with steroids), cosmetic problems (eg skin staining with dithranol) and sometimes undesirable adverse effects, such as adrenal suppression with steroids and skin irritation with calcipotriol.

Other topical retinoids (isotretinoin and tretinoin) have shown some efficacy but are "unacceptably irritating," according to Prof Marks. Unlike these agents, tazarotene is not associated with phototoxicity or photosensitivity, and causes less local irritation; around 15% of patients on the drug experience the pruritus and erythema characteristic of these drugs.