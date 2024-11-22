Telomerase In Cancer

- According to a report from the American Association for Cancer Research, spontaneous tumor regression may be related to the absence of an enzyme known as telomerase. Jerry Shay, from the University of Texas in Dallas, said that it appears that cells are programmed to grow old if the chromosomes shorten beyond a critical length. However, telomerase attaches to the end of chromosomes in tumor cells and prevents this shortening, so effectively allowing the cell "immortality" seen in tumors. Dr Shay said that in a study of 100 neuroblastomas, telomerase was found in 94 out of 100 samples. Three of the samples which did not show telomerase activity were from a type of tumor found in children which often spontaneously regresses.