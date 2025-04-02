​Tempero Bio, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Oakland, California, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for substance use disorders (SUDs).

The company's lead candidate, TMP-301, is a potent, orally available metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5) negative allosteric modulator (NAM) designed to address the neurobiological underpinnings of addiction. Preclinical studies have shown promising results for TMP-301 in models of alcohol, cocaine, and opioid use disorders. Phase I trials involving over 80 healthy volunteers demonstrated an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, along with robust receptor occupancy confirmed via positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. ​

In March 2025, Tempero Bio secured a $70 million Series B financing round led by 8VC, with participation from Aditum Bio, Khosla Ventures, and other investors. The funds are allocated to advance TMP-301 through two Phase II clinical trials targeting alcohol use disorder (AUD) and cocaine use disorder (CUD), as well as to support Phase 3-enabling activities and preclinical studies for additional indications and formulations. ​

The company has initiated a Phase II trial to evaluate TMP-301's efficacy and safety in patients with AUD, with plans to commence a similar study for CUD within the next year. These trials aim to provide critical proof-of-concept data to support the further development of TMP-301 as a novel treatment for SUDs. ​

Tempero Bio is a portfolio company of Aditum Bio, a biotech investment firm co-founded in 2019 by former Novartis executives Joe Jimenez and Dr. Mark Fishman. The company's leadership includes Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., serving as President and Chief Scientific Officer, and John Wagner, M.D., Ph.D., who joined as Chief Medical Officer in March 2025. ​