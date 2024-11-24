Sunday 24 November 2024

TenNor Therapeutics

A Chinese biotech company developing new therapies to address unmet needs in infectious diseases.

TenNor possesses a multi-targeting drug conjugate technology platform and a strong new drug development pipeline with global IP protection. As of Q4 2024, the company has several products in late-stage of clinical development targeting H. pylori infection, implanted medical device infections, hepatic encephalopathy and irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea. 

The company's lead candidate is TNP-2198 (rifasutenizol), a novel multi-targeting drug candidate with a synergistic mechanism of action against anaerobic and microaerophile bacteria. As of Q4 2024, TenNor is completing a phase III clinical trial of TNP-2198 in China and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

China’s TenNor raises $41 million in series E financing
16 October 2024
