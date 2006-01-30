Tercica sells 5M shares to raise $30M

California, USA-based biopharmaceutical group Tercica has said that it is selling five million shares of its common stock pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement. The firm expects the net proceeds to be approximately $30.0 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before the expenses of the offering.
Tercica also granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 750,000 shares. All of the stock in the offering is being sold by Tercica. Lehman Brothers is acting as sole underwriter for the offering, which is expected to close on or about January 27.
Tercica is focused on the development and commercialization of products to improve endocrine health and its lead product is Increlex, a recombinant human insulin-like growth factor, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the long-term treatment of growth failure due to severe Primary IGFD.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze