Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Terray Therapeutics

A biotech company developing small molecule therapeutics using computation integrated with novel data at scale.

In October 2024, Terray announced a Series B funding of $120 million which will progress internal programs into clinical trials and further enhance Terray’s integrated AI platform, tNova, which it uses to power both internal and partnered programs.

With its proprietary experimental platform, Terray has built the world’s largest chemistry dataset. Terray’s data advantage enables best-in-class AI capabilities to identify and optimize novel small molecule solutions to the most complex problems. The company applies this expertise to its own internal pipeline focused on immunological diseases and to additional challenging targets in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and Calico.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Terray Therapeutics News

Terray Therapeutics closes $120 million financing
18 October 2024
More Terray Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze