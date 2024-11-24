Terray Therapeutics

In October 2024, Terray announced a Series B funding of $120 million which will progress internal programs into clinical trials and further enhance Terray’s integrated AI platform, tNova, which it uses to power both internal and partnered programs.

With its proprietary experimental platform, Terray has built the world’s largest chemistry dataset. Terray’s data advantage enables best-in-class AI capabilities to identify and optimize novel small molecule solutions to the most complex problems. The company applies this expertise to its own internal pipeline focused on immunological diseases and to additional challenging targets in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and Calico.