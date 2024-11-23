Teva Agreement

- Teva of Israel has entered into a joint development and marketing contract for a product for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease with Snow Brand of Japan and Forest Laboratories of the USA. The product, AF102B, comes from research conducted at the Biological Institute of Israel and is currently undergoing Phase II testing in the USA and Japan. The agreement grants Teva the right to produce and market the product in most European markets, and Teva has also entered into an agreement with the Institute for the rights to the product in Israel.
