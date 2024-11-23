Teva's Strength: Coping With Change

Rapid changes are transforming the global pharmaceutical market, whichis subject to considerable pressure from various governments as well as from the ultimate consumers who strive to lower their health costs, according to Eli Hurvitz, chief executive of Israeli drug company, Teva. As a result, the pharmaceutical market is undergoing changes in its economic values and significant consolidation.

As a company dedicated to becoming a leader in the generic industry, Teva will have to acquire more companies, learn to integrate them quickly and efficiently and to create synergies both for the short and the long term, he told shareholders in his annual letter.

The pace of Teva's acquisition activity has changed. While during the first half of this decade the contribution of acquisitions to the company's sales growth accounted for only a few percentage points, in 1996 around 30% of sales ($276 million out of a total of $953 million) resulted from acquisitions completed during 1995 and 1996.