Texas House votes for Medicare Rx drug plan

On a voice vote, the US state of Texas' House of Representatives hasgiven preliminary approval to HR 1094, a bill which would set up a prescription drug program for qualified Medicare recipients and disabled workers on Medicare. The plan, based on income levels, would begin by covering the poorest seniors, with coverage expanding as more funding becomes available.

An amendment that would have postponed the plan until Congress determines if it will create a federal Medicare prescription program was defeated.

Implementing the plan fully will cost Texas $247 million in the next two years, notes the Associated Press, adding that federal funds, if available, would be used. If approved and signed into law by the Governor, the program would begin by January 2002.