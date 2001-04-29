Texas House votes for Medicare Rx drug plan

On a voice vote, the US state of Texas' House of Representatives hasgiven preliminary approval to HR 1094, a bill which would set up a prescription drug program for qualified Medicare recipients and disabled workers on Medicare. The plan, based on income levels, would begin by covering the poorest seniors, with coverage expanding as more funding becomes available.
An amendment that would have postponed the plan until Congress determines if it will create a federal Medicare prescription program was defeated.
Implementing the plan fully will cost Texas $247 million in the next two years, notes the Associated Press, adding that federal funds, if available, would be used. If approved and signed into law by the Governor, the program would begin by January 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze