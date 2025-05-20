Tuesday 20 May 2025

A clinical-stage biotech company developing fibrin-targeting immunotherapies for neurodegenerative and retinal diseases driven by vascular dysfunction.

The company's lead candidate, THN391, is a high-affinity humanized monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit fibrin-mediated neuroinflammation without affecting coagulation pathways. 

In April 2025, Therini Bio announced positive results from a Phase 1a trial of THN391 in healthy volunteers, demonstrating safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics supporting once-monthly dosing. The company plans to initiate Phase 1b trials evaluating THN391 for Alzheimer's disease and diabetic macular edema (DME). 

Therini Bio has raised a total of $75 million in Series A financing, including an initial $36 million round in April 2023 and an additional $39 million in May 2025. Investors include Angelini Ventures, Apollo Health Ventures, SV Health Investors’ Biotech Fund, Dementia Discovery Fund, MRL Ventures Fund, Sanofi Ventures, Eli Lilly and Company, Dolby Family Ventures, and the Foundation for a Better World.

Latest Therini Bio News

Therini Bio raises additional $39 million Series A financing
16 May 2025
