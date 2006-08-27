Thiakis gets L10M investment for obesity therapy

Thiakis Ltd, a UK based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of peptide hormones for the treatment of obesity, says it has completed a L10.0 million ($18.9 million) Series A financing round. The investment syndicate was jointly led by Novo A/S and Advent Venture Partners, both leading international life science venture capital groups. Martin Edwards of Novo A/S and Raj Parekh of Advent Venture Partners will join the Board of Thiakis.
The UK firm says it will use the funds to develop its oxyntomodulin peptides for the treatment of obesity through preclinical development and into the clinic and to expand its pipeline of development projects.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
