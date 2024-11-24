Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company developing multifunctional antibodies that are optimized for best-in-class T cell engagement across solid tumors and inflammatory & immunology (I&I) disease.

The company was launched in 2022 with seed financing from Omega Funds and has since advanced multiple programs that will enter the clinic starting in early 2025. In July 2024, Third Arc Bio announced a $165 million oversubscribed Series A financing that will advance the company through clinical studies.

The company’s drug development engine delivers superior biologics optimized to create best-in-class T cell engagement by leveraging two technologies that power a pipeline of high value therapeutics – a solid tumor synergy platform and an I&I platform that offers a novel approach to precision immune regulation at a tissue-specific level to achieve superior efficacy and safety.



Industry heavyweights back new T cell research in Philadelphia
24 July 2024
