Third of UK consumers "don't read PILs"

One-third of UK consumers polled in a recent survey said that they donot bother to read the patient information leaflet accompanying their medicines. This means they may be unaware of side effects and possible complications, according to the Moss Pharmacy chain, which carried out the survey.

In addition, nearly one-quarter of men polled admitted that they have taken another person's medication, and 18% of all respondents said that they had recommended their own prescribed medicines to family or friends.

17% said that they ignore use-by dates on a medicine before taking it, and over 50% admitted that they kept their medication in warm steamy kitchens or bathrooms, which can adversely affect some medicines' effectiveness.