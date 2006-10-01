ThromboGenics' microplasmin in stroke trial

Belgian biotechnology company ThromboGenics NV, a specialist in the area of vascular disease, says that it has initiated a Phase IIa trial, designed to evaluate its anticlotting agent, microplasmin, in the intra-arterial treatment of stroke. The drug, which is a truncated form of the human protein plasmin that is involved in the natural clotting mechanism, is currently being examined in several research programs and disease indications, the most advanced of which is vitreoretinal disorder.

ThromboGenics explained that the new study, which is the second it has begun in the treatment of ischemic stroke, is designed to obtain initial safety information in an acute patient population. The firm added that the study will also examine the agent's efficacy at dissolving blood clots and restoring blood flow to the brain. It added that such a finding would serve as a valuable proof-of-concept for the development of a formulation of the drug which is suitable for the treatment of the condition via intra-arterial administration.

Company chief executive Disire Collen said that the study would further expand the firm's clinical development of microplasmin. He added that there is a clear need for new thrombolytic drugs to treat stroke.