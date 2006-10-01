ThromboGenics' microplasmin in stroke trial

Belgian biotechnology company ThromboGenics NV, a specialist in the area of vascular disease, says that it has initiated a Phase IIa trial, designed to evaluate its anticlotting agent, microplasmin, in the intra-arterial treatment of stroke. The drug, which is a truncated form of the human protein plasmin that is involved in the natural clotting mechanism, is currently being examined in several research programs and disease indications, the most advanced of which is vitreoretinal disorder.
ThromboGenics explained that the new study, which is the second it has begun in the treatment of ischemic stroke, is designed to obtain initial safety information in an acute patient population. The firm added that the study will also examine the agent's efficacy at dissolving blood clots and restoring blood flow to the brain. It added that such a finding would serve as a valuable proof-of-concept for the development of a formulation of the drug which is suitable for the treatment of the condition via intra-arterial administration.
Company chief executive Disire Collen said that the study would further expand the firm's clinical development of microplasmin. He added that there is a clear need for new thrombolytic drugs to treat stroke.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze