ThromboGenics to develop microplasmin for DVT in PVD

Belgian biopharmaceutical company ThromboGenics says that, in the field of peripheral vascular disease, it will focus on developing its anti-clotting agent microplasmin for the treatment of acute deep vein thrombosis, which it believes represents the most attractive commercial opportunity. The firm added that it remains committed to the development of the drug for vitreoretinal disorders, as well as for acute stroke.

ThromboGenics said that its decision to focus on DVT is partially based on the early results from a Phase IIa evaluation of the agent in peripheral arterial occlusive disease, which demonstrated that, while it dissolves blood clots rapidly, it did not result in adequate clinical benefit. The firm said the potential changes to the delivery of the drug may improve its efficacy.

The company said that, based the data so far, coupled with its own research into the potential market, it would focus on development of the drug for acute DVT indications, adding that it it currently designing a trial protocol to assess the agent this condition.