ThromboGenics to develop microplasmin for DVT in PVD

Belgian biopharmaceutical company ThromboGenics says that, in the field of peripheral vascular disease, it will focus on developing its anti-clotting agent microplasmin for the treatment of acute deep vein thrombosis, which it believes represents the most attractive commercial opportunity. The firm added that it remains committed to the development of the drug for vitreoretinal disorders, as well as for acute stroke.
ThromboGenics said that its decision to focus on DVT is partially based on the early results from a Phase IIa evaluation of the agent in peripheral arterial occlusive disease, which demonstrated that, while it dissolves blood clots rapidly, it did not result in adequate clinical benefit. The firm said the potential changes to the delivery of the drug may improve its efficacy.
The company said that, based the data so far, coupled with its own research into the potential market, it would focus on development of the drug for acute DVT indications, adding that it it currently designing a trial protocol to assess the agent this condition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze