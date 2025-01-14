Timberlyne Therapeutics

Timberlyne's lead program is CM313, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody with enhanced complement-dependent cytotoxicity that targets CD38. By targeting CD38, which is highly expressed on plasma cells, NK cells, and other immune cells, CM313 modulates multiple immune cell types leading to both rapid and durable responses across a range of autoimmune diseases and cancers.

In Jan 2025, Timberlyne announced the closing of a $180 million Series A financing to advance CM313.