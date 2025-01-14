Tuesday 14 January 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Timberlyne Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for autoimmune disorders.

Timberlyne's lead program is CM313, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody with enhanced complement-dependent cytotoxicity that targets CD38. By targeting CD38, which is highly expressed on plasma cells, NK cells, and other immune cells, CM313 modulates multiple immune cell types leading to both rapid and durable responses across a range of autoimmune diseases and cancers.

In Jan 2025, Timberlyne announced the closing of a $180 million Series A financing to advance CM313.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Timberlyne Therapeutics News

Timberlyne to battle cancer with $180 million war chest
10 January 2025
More Timberlyne Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

OSE Immunotherapeutics names chief development officer
Biotechnology
OSE Immunotherapeutics names chief development officer
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
NMPA full approval for Orpathys
14 January 2025
Biotechnology
Roche dives deeper into Dyno collaboration
13 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Servier appoints David Lee to executive committee
13 January 2025
Biotechnology
Mediar Therapeutics inks IPF deal with Lilly
13 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDC brings in CCO and MD
13 January 2025
Biotechnology
Ouro Medicines debuts with $120 million financing
13 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze