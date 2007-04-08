TMC's Cleviprex impresses in ECLIPSE trials

USA-based The Medicines Company, a developer of products for the acute hospital care market, says that data from trials of its investigational antihypertensive Cleviprex (clevidipine), indicate that the drug brought about tight blood pressure control in patients during or after surgery. The results, which were presented at the 56th annual scientific session of the American College of Cardiology, held in New Orleans, are from the ECLIPSE trials that compared Cleviprex with currently available intravenous hypertension treatments.
In total, the ECLIPSE program enrolled 1,964 cardiac surgery patients, who were randomized into one of three separate studies. Investigators compared the drug with nitroglycerin, sodium nitroprusside or nicardipine by taking baseline readings prior to surgery, and then allowing each treatment to be administered at the surgeon in question's discretion if blood pressure became to0 high.
Data showed that, in a pooled analysis of patients in the widest acceptable BP range group, Cleviprex resulted in approximately half the BP excursions (the time systolic BP remained outside the predefined perioperative limits) when compared with the other agents (3.8mm versus 7.8mm Hg x min/h). In addition, results for the narrowest BP range also favored the drug (87.7mm vs 111.5mm Hg x min/h).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze