TMRC sets first round of research project funding

The Translational Medicine Research Collaboration, the unique venture bringing together one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, Wyeth, with Scotland's medical research centers, has announced the first round of research projects to be funded through a new L50.0 million ($96.7 million) initiative.
Almost L8.0 million of funding has been released to support 28 new research projects covering a wide range of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, the central nervous system, oncology, inflammation and women's health.
The projects will commence imminently across Scotland and, as a result, over 40 new jobs have already been created in the universities while a further 50 new jobs are projected for the Core Laboratory which will be located in Dundee.
