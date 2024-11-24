The company launched in November 2024 with a $101 million Series A financing led by Third Rock Ventures, with participation from Atlas Venture, GV and RA Capital Management. Trace Neuroscience is developing novel genomic therapies that restore UNC13A protein to re-establish healthy communication between nerves and muscle cells impacted by neurodegenerative disease.

Trace Neuroscience’s lead program is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed to preserve and potentially improve muscle function in people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).