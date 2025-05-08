Transneural Therapeutics

Launched in April 2025 as a spin-out from CaaMTech, the company aims to replicate the therapeutic effects of psychedelics without hallucinogenic side effects, enabling outpatient use and broader accessibility.

Its lead candidate, TN-001, is a dual 5-HT2A partial agonist and 5-HT2B antagonist, in preclinical development for major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). TN-001 is designed to promote rapid and durable neuroplasticity while avoiding dissociation, aiming to overcome the limitations of current antidepressants and psychedelic-based treatments.

Backed by seed financing from CaaMTech, Transneural is advancing its drug pipeline using structure-guided design and GPCR-focused neurobiology. The company’s strategy targets scalable, non-hallucinogenic therapies to address significant unmet needs in psychiatry and neurology. Its leadership includes former executives from Eli Lilly, Karuna, and Neuronetics, bringing deep CNS drug development experience.