Transneural Therapeutics

A Seattle-based preclinical biotech comany developing novel neuroplastogens to treat neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders.

Launched in April 2025 as a spin-out from CaaMTech, the company aims to replicate the therapeutic effects of psychedelics without hallucinogenic side effects, enabling outpatient use and broader accessibility.

Its lead candidate, TN-001, is a dual 5-HT2A partial agonist and 5-HT2B antagonist, in preclinical development for major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). TN-001 is designed to promote rapid and durable neuroplasticity while avoiding dissociation, aiming to overcome the limitations of current antidepressants and psychedelic-based treatments.

Backed by seed financing from CaaMTech, Transneural is advancing its drug pipeline using structure-guided design and GPCR-focused neurobiology. The company’s strategy targets scalable, non-hallucinogenic therapies to address significant unmet needs in psychiatry and neurology. Its leadership includes former executives from Eli Lilly, Karuna, and Neuronetics, bringing deep CNS drug development experience.

Transneural bolsters leadership team with key R&D hire
30 April 2025
